Leigh Leopards forward makes short-term loan move

LEIGH LEOPARDS forward Jacob Jones has made a short-term loan move.

Jones, who is a graduate of the London Broncos’ academy and is a former first team player, joins the Broncos for the next five weeks from Super League side Leigh Leopards.

On the arrival of Jones, London Broncos Director of Rugby and Performance Mike Eccles said; “I’m delighted to bring Jacob back down to London for the next 5 weeks. Jonesy is a player I know very well and someone I regard extremely highly. I know he’ll give everything for the shirt and the group during his spell with us. He gives us great options in both the back row and middle.

“On behalf of London Broncos, I’d like to thank the Leigh club and in particular Chris Chester for getting this loan deal done quickly and seamlessly. I’m sure it will be a mutually beneficial piece of business.”