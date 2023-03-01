Wakefield Trinity’s Super League fixture against Huddersfield Giants WILL go ahead following pitch inspection

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S Super League fixture against Huddersfield Giants WILL go ahead following a pitch inspection this afternoon.

An RFL spokesperson has confirmed that the Friday night game has been given the green light after concerns over the hybrid surface at Belle Vue.

A pitch inspection took place at the West Yorkshire club this afternoon with the pitch coming under scrutiny by away side Catalans Dragons in round one.

At the time, Catalans boss Steve McNamara blasted the gory scene in the Dragons’ dressing room.

“The boys have got no skin left on their legs, it’s a big issue for Wakefield moving forward. I haven’t seen anything like that in terms of blisters and blood like that in there,” McNamara said.

“I’m not a fan of the new pitches if that’s the outcome. That’s going to create issues I’m sure and they will have to play on it every other week.

“I didn’t realise it was quite like that. I’ve seen pictures during pre-season, but it’s an issue. That’s the worst dressing room for skin taken care off legs without a doubt.”

However, Ian Watson’s Huddersfield side have been cleared to take to the field on Friday night with, hopefully, less consequences.