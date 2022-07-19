Wakefield Trinity’s survival hopes take fresh blow as forward out for season with injury

Wakefield Trinity forward Jay Pitts will miss the rest of the season after undergoing hand surgery.

Pitts has been an ever-present for Trinity this year but will play no further part in their battle against relegation.

Wakefield head physio David Cooper said: “Jay has suffered a fracture to his hand which was operated on in order to stabilise the bone and allow healing.

“The recovery time for this will take him until the end of the season.”

Trinity already have Tom Johnstone out for the season, while fullback Max Jowitt will also be sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring strain suffered in Wakefield’s defeat at Hull KR last week.

That result left them bottom of Super League, behind Toulouse Olympique on points difference, with eight matches remaining of the season.