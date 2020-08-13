Wakefield winger Tom Johnstone ruled out through injury

Wakefield winger Tom Johnstone is set for four to six weeks on the sidelines.

Johnstone, who scored spectacular try in defeat to Wigan after damaging his elbow, is set to see a specialist on Friday.

Trinity coach Chris Chester does not expect him to require surgery but confirmed he will miss out a number of games, before confirming his decision to stay on the field didn’t cause further damage.

“We’ll get an opinion then on whether he needs surgery or not,” Chester confirmed.

“It was the elbow he did. The damage had already been done.

“The strapping he had in place meant he couldn’t bend it in the game and he took his try fantastically well.

“He managed to get through the game and we’re quite hopeful it shouldn’t require any type of surgery.”