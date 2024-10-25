Wales head coach John Kear hospitalised

WALES Rugby League (WRL) Head Coach, John Kear, has not travelled to France for the European World Cup qualifiers based on medical advice.

Kear was admitted to hospital on Sunday night with the support of WRL medical staff. He remained in hospital on Monday and Tuesday while doctors carried out a series of tests, before being discharged late on Tuesday afternoon.

Mark Moxon, who has been Kear’s assistant coach since 2014, took charge of the squad for the game against Serbia (Tuesday) and will do the same against France or Ukraine (Saturday).

Moxon, also head coach of Batley Bulldogs, will continue to be supported in France by WRL Director of Performance, Clive Griffiths.

All at League Express send their well-wishes to John Kear and hope he makes a full recovery.

