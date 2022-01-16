Alex Walmsley feeling fresh as ever for St Helens ahead of testimonial match

Alex Walmsley might be getting ‘grandad’ jibes, but he feels there are still plenty more years left in him ahead of his testimonial game.

The prop will be recognised for his service to St Helens ahead of his tenth season at the club when Leigh Centurions visit the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night.

Walmsley has been a key figure for Saints ever since joining from Batley Bulldogs ahead of the 2013 season, going on to make 225 appearances to date and winning four league titles and a Challenge Cup.

The 31-year-old says his nine seasons in the Red Vee have “flown by”, though that hasn’t stopped his team-mates from noticing the effects of Father Time.

“It probably dawned on me when Jack Welsby started calling me ‘grandad’, that’s when I realised I’m one of the senior boys,” he told League Express.

“They’re always having a pop about age and my hairline. One thing that has changed over the ten years is the hairline, and people like Jack Welsby are very quick to point that out!”

What hasn’t changed are the fully-committed displays that have earned Walmsley three Dream Team appearances and ten international caps, and he believes he will stay at the top of his game for a while longer yet.

“I feel like I’ve got a few good years left in me,” he said.

“I feel as fit as I have done in a long time and I don’t think I’m slowing up any time soon.”

Accordingly, Walmsley intends to play a leading role in his testimonial match and has confirmed he will be starting on Friday night.

“I’ll play as long as I’m able to,” he said.

“It’ll be a special moment for me and a very proud night. I can’t wait for the match and I want to be involved as much as I can.”

Walmsley is grateful to Leigh for offering themselves as opposition for the game, and he expects “a great test” from the side relegated from Super League last season.

But the forward is especially excited to see his own team in action, and especially the batch of new signings – which includes the NRL trio of Joey Lussick, Will Hopoate and Curtis Sironen – who he has been seriously impressed by in training.

“With who we’ve signed, it’s probably the best we’ve ever done in my time in terms of an off-season,” said Walmsley.

“Every single player we’ve brought in is a really, really good player. I’m really excited to see them in games. They’ve all bought into our philosophies and our culture.

“We needed that because we’ve won (Super League) three times on the bounce and it gets harder and harder each season to keep ahead of the pack.”

Walmsley was once a new arrival himself, and for all the glory and silverware acquired in his time at St Helens he says that the best moment of his nine years at the club was the point when he felt he belonged.

“I think the one moment that will always stand out is the 2013 Good Friday game, when I got picked for the game against Wigan,” he reflected.

“We lost that game but it was the first time I felt like I was meant to be here. That was a real nice moment and gave me the confidence that I could go on and be a player.

“I feel like I was a punt (being signed from Batley). There was an expectation I’d play four or five games and I did really well, so I found myself playing week in, week out.

“I’m really proud of the journey I’ve been on. It might not be the route for 99 per cent of players, but for me it’s worked out well and I’m very grateful to be given that opportunity and thankfully I’ve been able to take it.

“It only feels like yesterday that I started making that journey over the M62 from Batley. Nine years later, here we are.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.