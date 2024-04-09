WARNING: Ex-Super League playmaker suffers horrific and graphic armpit tear

FORMER Super League playmaker Will Dagger has suffered a horrific and graphic armpit tear in York Knights’ 15-14 defeat to the Barrow Raiders at the weekend.

Dagger came off the field with what the York X page deduced was a shoulder injury just before half-time in the Championship clash between the Knights and the Raiders.

A stud from a Barrown player’s boot was said to have torn open his armpit with Dagger needing surgery and a number of stitches to repair the horrendous injury.

For those are squeamish, look away now as the 25-year-old’s injury is in full view in the photos below.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.