Warrington and Hull KR confirm swap deal

Warrington Wolves and Hull Kingston Rovers have completed a swap deal that will see Robbie Mulhern and Luis Johnson change clubs.

Mulhern joins the Wire while Johnson heads to the Robins, where he had previously spent time on loan.

No transfer fee is included either way as part of the move.

26-year-old Mulhern has signed after five seasons with the Robins, where he earned England Knights honours.

“Warrington is a massive club and I’m really happy and privileged to be able to join,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting all the lads and getting started.

“I feel like I’m coming into my prime years now and I’ve got a lot to offer. Chris Hill and Mike Cooper are two of the best forwards in the game so to spend time around them and learn from them is going to be great for my continued development.”

Johnson, who joined the Wolves for £45,000 in 2017, has found opportunities hard to come by at Warrington but will now pursue more first-team action with Rovers.

“He can play anywhere in the pack, that’s part of the appeal for us,” head coach Tony Smith said.

“He can develop into a good middle player and he can also play on the edge. He’s going to strengthen us and give us more options and more depth.

“He can bust the line and also do some of the hard graft. We’re looking forward to him developing into that kind of player. I think a lot of people have recognised him in the game for becoming that kind of talent.

“He’s great to work with, ambitious and a nice young fella, he’s got the ability to become a very good, athletic player. He likes hard work and doesn’t shy away from it.”