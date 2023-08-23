Australian journalist confirms Super League club in pole position to land NRL playmaker despite rival interest

INFAMOUS Australian journalist, The Mole, has confirmed that one Super League club is in pole position to land an NRL playmaker despite interest from their rivals.

That NRL playmaker is Newcastle Knights halfback Adam Clune and the Super League club in question is Huddersfield Giants, with The Mole reporting: “The Knights are set to lose a second player to the Super League this week with experienced halfback Adam Clune close to signing a deal with Huddersfield.”

Of course, the first player in question is Lachie Miller, who is expected to sign a deal with the Leeds Rhinos for Super League 2024 and beyond.

However, it is thought that Huddersfield have beaten rivals Leeds and Hull FC to the signing of Clune, with Theo Fages leaving the John Smith’s Stadium for Catalans Dragons next season.

It is also a major boost for the Giants considering their lowly position in the Super League table in a poor season in terms of Ian Watson’s standards.

