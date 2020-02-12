Warrington confirm Anthony Gelling stood down with immediate effect

Super League side Warrington have revealed that centre Anthony Gelling is being investigated into ‘conduct away from the club’, and will not be available for selection starting with this weekend’s game against Wakefield.

The Cook Islands international has only just joined the Wolves, but has now been stood down by the club ahead of an investigation by the club.

They say in a statement that Gelling is ‘fully supportive’ of that, and issued only a brief statement on Wednesday afternoon outlining the situation.

The Wolves said: “Warrington Wolves can confirm that centre Anthony Gelling will not be available for selection pending a club investigation into conduct away from the club.

“Gelling is fully supportive of the investigation. The club and player will be making no further comment at this time.”

In a statement, Cheshire Police said: “At 3pm on Saturday 8 February police received a report of an assault at an address on Cronton Lane Mews in Widnes.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

“He has been questioned by detectives and released on conditional bail. Enquiries into the assault remain ongoing.”