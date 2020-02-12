Salford forward absent for Huddersfield clash

Salford will be without Sebastine Ikahihifo for the club’s clash with Huddersfield.

Ikahihifo is on loan the Red Devils from Huddersfield and is ineligible to play. He’s replaced by Mark Flanagan.

The Giants have named an unchanged squad for the contest following their postponed game with Leeds.

Red Devils: Evalds, Welham, Sarginson, Inu, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Johnson, Greenwood, Williams, Sio, Jones.

Giants: McGillvary, Turner, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, O’Brien, Matagi, Joe Wardle, Edwards, Lawrence, English, Murphy, Ta’ai, Clough, Holmes, Russell, I Senior, L Senior, Wood, Walne.