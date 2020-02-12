Hot Saints prospect Dodd signs new deal

St Helens have tied down hot prospect Lewis Dodd to a new four-year contract.

The 18-year-old, widely regarded as one of the most promising British players in the game, was a standout star for the club’s Academy side last season.

Dodd has received a squad number for the 2020 season and is widely tipped to be a big hit for St Helens in the future.

Dodd said: “As a young kid, my dream was and still is to play Super League and to sign for a club like St Helens is an ‘over the moon’ type feeling, so I am really pleased.

“This club has shown a lot of belief in me and I want to thank my mum and dad and Derek Traynor, my Academy coach who have helped me mature as a player. Reserve grade rugby is the next step for me and hopefully I can do well in that and further my game to help me play first-team rugby.

“If I get my chance in the first team, you have to grab it with both hands and that is what I will be looking to do.”

Head coach Kristian Woolf added: “Doddy is a fantastic talent. He had a great season in the Academy last year and has already impressed in the Reserves in 2020.

“He is training with the first-team squad and is learning from the best in Jonny Lomax and Theo Fages week in week out. He is only 18 so has lots to learn but if he works hard there is no doubting his talent and we are confident he can have a hugely successful Saints career.”