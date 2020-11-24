Warrington offer Gareth Widdop to NRL clubs

Warrington Wolves have ‘reached out’ to NRL clubs trying to secure Gareth Widdop a return to Australia, according to reports.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Warrington and Widdop’s management have offered the England halfback to clubs, just one year since joining the Super League club.

North Queensland Cowboys are the club being most strongly linked with the 31-year-old, who is keen to return to Australia for family reasons.

Warrington have continued to deny reports Widdop is leaving, which started to surface in the summer.

Widdop, who joined Warrington as one of their marquee players, scored five tries in 14 appearances for the club.