Warrington offer youngster new deal despite signing for Ottawa

Warrington Wolves have made a late play to re-sign forward Ellis Robson.

The young forward has agreed to join Ottawa Aces next season but after impressing in the Wolves first-team, TotalRL understands the club has offered him a new deal.

Talks are ongoing but a decision on his future is thought to be imminent.

The Warrington hierarchy is keen to see Robson remain at the club having come through their systems. He had a Super League clause in his Ottawa contract, allowing him to leave if a club came calling.

It’s news that would come as a blow to Ottawa ahead of their inaugural season in League 1 but Warrington’s decision will leave them with little choice but to let Robson extend his stay with the club should he wish to do so.

Robson impressed on his debut against Hull FC, an opportunity that presented itself following a batch of Covid-19 stand-downs at the club. He has now played four games and was selected for their pivotal top-four clash with Wigan two weeks ago.

Having seen him in action, the Wolves hierarchy sprung into action and are trying to tie him down to a new deal.