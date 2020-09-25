Warrington power past Catalans

Warrington have bagged their ninth consecutive victory in all competitions after defeating Catalans at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The Wolves, who await Salford in both league and cup competitions next week, have now moved to Super League’s summit temporarily.

Warrington soared into an early lead; Blake Austin’s break and Jake Mamo’s offload allowed Anthony Gelling to cross with ease.

Catalans navigated the ball beautifully with a series of slick passes to locate Tom Davies out wide for an equaliser, while Samisoni Langi burrowed his way over from close range.

Gareth Widdop, who later converted, placed a delicious kick in-field and found Matty Ashton under the posts to ensure scores were level at the break.

Matt Davis showed desire and powered his way over, while Blake Austin showed his world-class talent to cross.

Fouad Yaha finished off a faultless left-shift but, after a sin-bin to James Maloney for a high tackle, Warrington would ensure two competition points through Danny Walker, who received an offload and went over un-recognised.

Warrington: Ashton, Mamo, Gelling, King, Charnley, Austin, Widdop, Hill, D. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, J. Clark; Subs: Philbin, Murdoch-Masila, Davis, Walker

Catalans: S. Tomkins, Davies, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Whitley, J. Tomkins, Garcia; Subs: Seguier, Goudemand, Baitieri, Belmas