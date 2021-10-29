Warrington sign Billy Magoulias

Warrington Wolves have announce the signing of NRL forward Billy Magoulias for the 2022 season with an option to extend for a further 12 months.

The 24-year-old joins from Cronulla Sharks where he came through the ranks back in 2019.

Magoulias has international honours with Greece, helping them to qualify for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup and he will become the second Greek to represent the club, following his national coach Steve Georgiallis, who played for the Wire back in 2001.

The loose-forward is the Wolves’ sixth new signing for next season under new head coach Daryl Powell, following Peter Mata’utia, Oliver Holmes, Joe Bullock, James Harrison and Greg Minikin.

Magoulias will travel and join up with his new team-mates when pre-season training commences next month.

Speaking on the move to Warrington and Super League, Magoulias said: “I’m stoked for the opportunity to join Warrington.

“The club is highly regarded over here in Australia and I can’t wait to get over now and get to work.

“The squad is really well balanced and I know I’ll fit into that. I want to make an impact and have a real positive effect on this team on and off the field. I’m looking to progress my game as well as the club – which hasn’t been where it wants to be in terms of the Grand Final. That’s where I want to be and winning trophies.

“I love a challenge and I don’t shy away from one. I don’t have an issue with getting out of my comfort zone and coming to the other side of the world to test myself. Warrington have provided me that opportunity now to show what I can do over in Super League and I can’t wait.”

Powell is happy to have landed Magoulias.

“It’s great to have Billy on board for 2022,” said Powell.

“He has the right qualities as a ball playing forward to enhance our options in the pack for next season and implement the brand of rugby we’re going to strive to achieve.

“From my conversations with him I know he’s excited by the challenge of moving to the UK and showcasing his abilities in Super League.

“I’m looking forward to working with him and continuing to develop his game.”