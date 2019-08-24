Warrington stun Saints to clinch Challenge Cup glory

Warrington Wolves won the Challenge Cup for the ninth time after a shock 18-4 win over St Helens.

Saints, tipped heavily to prevail after their dominant campaign, were unable to secure their first major silverware under head coach Justin Holbrook as a catalogue of errors cost them dear on the big stage.

Warrington, in contrast, defended heroically and took their chances when they presented themselves, with Joe Philbin, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Lance Todd trophy winner Daryl Clark scoring Warrington’s tries.

Saints had every right to feel aggrieved early on as a Morgan Knowles try from a kick in-goal was incorrectly disallowed.

The two teams had engaged in a pulsating battle during the early stages, with Saints edging the contest.

However, Warrington held in there and on 26 minutes took the lead through fantastic interchange Philbin, whose rampant run saw him open the scoring.

Minutes later, the Wolves struck again, with Murdoch-Masila crashing over from Jack Hughes’ pass to secure a 12-0 half-time lead.

Saints, desperate and chasing the game, became riddled with errors, though that we in part to the defensive sternness of Warrington, with Bryson Goodwin producing an incredible last-ditch tackle to deny Tommy Makinson scoring in the corner.

But Holbrook’s men did grasp the initiative eventually, with their forwards getting on top once Philbin and Hill left the field.

In that time, Theo Fages scored to give Saints a glimmer of hope. But the errors continued, and Clark sealed victory with five minutes remaining.