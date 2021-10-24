Warrington will always be ‘special’ to Price

Steve Price has penned an open letter to Warrington fans as he prepares to return to Australia after four years as coach.

The 44-year-old former St George Illawarra Dragons chief is to re-join Cronulla Sharks, where he won the NRL title as assistant to Shane Flanagan in 2016.

Price, who will work under incoming Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon, led Warrington to both the Grand Final and Challenge Cup final in 2018, his first season at the helm.

But Wigan won 12-4 at Old Trafford while Catalans Dragons were 20-14 victors at Wembley.

Warrington won the Challenge Cup the year after, defeating St Helens 18-4 back at the national stadium.

However, this year was a disappointment, with Challenge Cup semi-final elimination by Castleford, who won 35-20 at Leigh Sports Village, being followed by a 19-0 home play-off eliminator defeat by Hull KR.

Now Daryl Powell will attempt to bring Warrington a much-craved first league title since 1955.

“I’d like to communicate my sincere thanks and gratitude to everyone connected to Warrington Wolves,” wrote Price.

“In my time as head coach I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some incredibly talented and dedicated people who have brought me and my family fully into the heart of the club and community.

“The club will retain a special place for us in our next journey and we will support fondly from back home.

“While we may not have achieved everything we set out to achieve, and I for one am bitterly disappointed about this, there are some achievements that we are proud of.

“The Challenge Cup final victory in 2019 is the stand-out moment, then the 2018 Grand Final and the progressive integration of homegrown players into the first team environment.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.