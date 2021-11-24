Warrington Wolves add former star to backroom team

Warrington Wolves have appointed former player Tyrone McCarthy as the club’s assistant academy coach and lead scholarship coach.

McCarthy began his career with the Wolves and helped them win three Challenge Cups and the League Leaders Shield in his time at the club.

The 32-year-old retired from playing at the end of last season having also played in Super League for Hull KR, Salford Red Devils and lastly Leigh Centurions, as well as in Australia with Northern Pride and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Though an Ireland international, McCarthy is born and bred in Warrington, and having come through at the Wolves himself, this appointment completes a circle, something he hopes will help him to be a success.

“For me I want to imprint on them what it means to represent the town,” he said. “They may be coming from across the country but they’re playing for this club so if they can have a bit of what the town means and become good hard-working people I’ll be happy with that.

“Some of the experiences I’ve had of coming through the system here hopefully I can now share those with the current players and help them along the way.

“I’ve been preparing to step into a coaching role for most of my career so hopefully it’s a smooth transition.”