Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards stars in running for Rugby League Golden Boot award

THE nominees for the Rugby League Golden Boot have been revealed.

It is good news for Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards as they both have a representative on the nominees with George Williams and Edwin Ipape respectively.

New Zealand and Sydney Roosters star Joey Manu is thought to be one of the frontrunners for the award given his brilliant season in a Kiwis and Chooks shirt whilst England’s Tom Burgess and Victor Radley are also included on the list.

The full list is shown here:

Josh Addo-Carr (Australia), Tom Burgess (England), Ben Garcia (France), Harry Grant (Australia), Jahrome Hughes (New Zealand), Edwin Ipape (Papua New Guinea), Keaon Koloamatangi (Tonga), Jarome Luai (Samoa), Joey Manu (New Zealand), Mitchell Moses (Lebanon), Cameron Munster (Australia), Victor Radley (England), Joran Schoenmaker (Netherlands), Brandon Smith (New Zealand), Jaydn Su’A (Samoa), Joseph Sua’ali’i (Samoa), Brian To’o (Samoa), Sunia Turuva (Fiji) and George Williams (England).