Warrington Wolves announce another prop signing as St Helens favourite joins

Warrington Wolves have announced the signing of St Helens prop Kyle Amor on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

Amor has won eight trophies in as many seasons at Saints but the 34-year-old has not been a regular this term, only featuring four times.

He has now been sent on loan to Warrington, as their head coach Daryl Powell looks to shake up his front-row stocks.

Amor’s arrival follows the permanent signing of Thomas Mikaele from Wests Tigers, while Catalans Dragons pair Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson have already been confirmed to join from next season.

“To get back playing is a big thing for me,” said Amor, who has also played for hometown Whitehaven, Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity as well as Ireland internationally.

“I wasn’t perhaps getting enough game time as I would have liked to at Saints and when I got a phone call from Warrington about the opportunity and I could feel myself getting excited again.”

Powell said of his latest signing: “We have been looking to strengthen our front-row options after allowing Rob Butler to leave for Wakefield and I believe Kyle is a quality signing for us midway through the season.

“He will add depth and experience to our squad and I also expect key leadership skills to come from his time at St Helens.

“I’m looking for us to really grow over the second half of the season and Kyle has a perfect opportunity to support us in doing that.”