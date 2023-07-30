Warrington Wolves axe Daryl Powell after sixth defeat in a row

DARYL POWELL has departed Warrington Wolves following their Super League defeat at Wakefield Trinity.

Warrington were humiliated 42-6 away at Super League’s bottom club on Sunday, a sixth consecutive defeat.

Powell was appointed as head coach ahead of the 2022 season following a long stint with Castleford Tigers, but led the Wolves to a hugely disappointing eleventh-place finish in his first season.

Warrington kept faith with Powell at the time and that decision appeared to be vindicated when they won their first eight matches of this campaign.

But their form has dramatically fallen over the summer, and the Wakefield loss proved the final straw.

Warrington Chairman Stuart Middleton said: “We’d like to thank Daryl for his commitment and endeavours since joining the club last season but we feel the team now needs a different approach.

“Results and performances over the past 18 months have fallen short of the standard we expect and feel the club now needs to move in a new direction.

“We will now begin a thorough process to select a new head coach to take the club forward.

“We still firmly believe this playing group have the ability to compete at the highest level.”

Powell’s assistant Ryan Sheridan has also departed, with Gary Chambers and Richard Marshall taking interim charge until a new head coach is appointed.

In an extraordinary final press conference as boss after the Wakefield game, Powell said: “If we’re wanting to win a competition you’ve got to win these games.

“It’s always been tough to come here, always, but that doesn’t matter because it doesn’t mean you can’t do it.

“But we get a smack on the nose and we’re in trouble. It’s bulls*** as a rugby league team if you get a smack on the nose and can’t hold yourself together and crack on. It’s a tough sport, get on with it. That’s life.”