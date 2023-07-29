Super League leaders Catalans Dragons put Salford Red Devils to the sword

CATALANS DRAGONS extended their lead at the top of the Super League table to four points with a thumping 42-0 win over Salford Red Devils.

Steve McNamara’s side took advantage of Leigh Leopards’ defeat to Wigan Warriors earlier on Saturday to edge closer to the League Leaders’ Shield with seven matches remaining.

Adam Keighran’s double set them on their way to a comprehensive win in Perpignan over a Salford side who have now lost six in a row in all competitions and are two points outside the play-off places in seventh.

Keighran twice got on the end of grubber kicks to hand Catalans the initiative in the opening half hour, and converted three of their four first-half tries for a 22-0 lead at the interval.

Tom Johnstone got his 23rd try of the season, taking him clear again of Leigh’s Josh Charnley in the Super League try-scoring charts, while Tyrone May stepped through the defence on the stroke of half-time.

Keighran added a penalty early in the second half before setting up Johnstone for try number 24 and a 28-0 Dragons lead.

Tiaki Chan followed in with the very first try of his career, and even a yellow card to Tom Davies for a professional foul, holding down Joe Burgess too long following a Salford break, did not help the Red Devils.

Sam Tomkins slotted a penalty goal while Catalans were down a man, then scored a try from a Romain Navarrete break once Catalans were back to full strength – converting that try, and Chan’s, took Tomkins to the mark of 1,500 career points.

Catalans: 29 Sam Tomkins, 2 Tom Davies, 21 Matt Ikuvalu, 3 Adam Keighran, 24 Tom Johnstone, 6 Tyrone May, 7 Mitchell Pearce, 16 Romain Navarrete, 9 Michael McIlorum, 8 Mike McMeeken, 12 Paul Seguier, 11 Matt Whitley, 13 Benjamin Garcia. Subs: 10 Julian Bousquet, 18 Tiaki Chan, 23 Jordan Dezaria, 26 Manu Ma’u.

Salford: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 28 Deon Cross, 24 Matt Costello, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 14 Chris Atkin, 8 Jack Ormondroyd, 21 Amir Bourouh, 18 Alex Gerrard, 25 Ben Hellewell, 12 Sam Stone, 13 Oliver Partington. Subs: 9 Andy Ackers, 11 Andrew Dixon, 19 Adam Sidlow, 26 James Greenwood.

The full match report, reaction and stats will be in Monday’s League Express, available on newsstands and as a digital download. Click here for more details.