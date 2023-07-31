Here are the League Express Highlights of the Week…

TEAM: Cornwall travelled to Rhyl on Sunday to face North Wales Crusaders and registered a 40-38 victory, giving them a real chance of making the League One play-offs in only their second season.

PLAYER: Innes Senior was signed on loan by Wakefield Trinity from Huddersfield Giants last week and his fourth debut brought an outstanding four-try performance.

TRY: Abbas Miski scored three tries for Wigan Warriors against Leigh Leopards on Saturday, and for his second he demonstrated almost balletic skills to avoid the touchline and touch down for a superb score.

STORY: The angry denunciation by St Helens coach Paul Wellens of the tackling style of Leigh captain John Asiata, who ended the seasons of Alex Walmsley and Agnatius Paasi in last week’s Challenge Cup semi-final clash between the two clubs.

QUOTE: “He’s hurling himself at players’ knees. It’s a tackle technique he’s not just brought into play at the weekend, it’s a tackle technique he’s been using (for some time). This has been an accident waiting to happen and this is why, in my opinion, the RFL are culpable and the match review panel are culpable. They’ve had numerous opportunities to get in and influence the way he tackles and stop doing it, and they’ve failed to do that.” Paul Wellens, clearly speaking his mind.

TWEET: “What we all agree is dangerous is late unnecessary challenges to the head of an opponent with a shoulder that causes flexion! This was punished with 2 match ban inflicted on reynolds! Asiata plays tough and tackles big men low that try to target running over him! Nothing more.” Leigh owner Derek Beaumont (@derek_beaumont) responds to Paul Wellens’ criticism of his captain.

IMAGE: The endless analysis of John Asiata’s tackling technique last week, diverting attention from Leigh’s achievement in reaching the Challenge Cup Final.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.