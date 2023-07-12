Warrington Wolves beat three named Super League rival clubs to NRL forward

WARRINGTON WOLVES beat numerous Super League clubs for their newest NRL forward, Sky Sports reporter Jon Wells claimed.

Live on Sky Sports last Friday night, Wells claimed that current Newcastle Knights forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon had “at least” five Super League clubs chasing the back-rower.

League Express can now reveal that three of those were Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC, with Warrington ultimately winning the race.

Of course, Hull have the likes of Andre Savelio out of contract whilst they lost Manu Ma’u to the Catalans Dragons ahead of the 2023 season and Josh Griffin to Wakefield Trinity with immediate effect.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have Chris McQueen out of contract which could be the reason as to why head coach Ian Watson is interested in someone younger like Fitzgibbon.

Leeds duo James Bentley and James Donaldson are also out of contract whilst Warrington were looking to strengthen their pack following the loss of Thomas Mikaele and the banned Josh McGuire.