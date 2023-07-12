Wakefield Trinity forward Kevin Proctor could stay in Super League beyond 2023

WAKEFIELD TRINITY forward Kevin Proctor could stay at the Super League club beyond 2023.

Proctor joined the West Yorkshire club ahead of the 2023 Super League season and has enjoyed a mixed start to the year, but that hasn’t stopped the former New Zealand international from enjoying his stint at Wakefield so far.

In fact, the 34-year-old has enjoyed his time at Trinity so much that he is contemplating extending his stay at Belle Vue, League Express understands.

Proctor only signed a one-year deal with the club, but, his agent Chris Orr spoke to League Express about the possibility of the 34-year-old continuing in Super League.

“We are still sounding Kevin out,” Orr said. “We have got some ideas about what we will do with him but he is absolutely loving his time in Super League.

“I know Wakefield are not winning as much as they would like but he is enjoying his time in Super League, he is having a ball.

“He is keen to stay in Super League.”