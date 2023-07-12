Ex-St Helens coach Justin Holbrook “sounded out” by two Super League clubs

FORMER St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook has held secret talks with a club in a bid to find a route back into coaching.

The Australian was given his marching orders by the Gold Coast Titans last month, but it may not be long before Holbrook is back in the hotseat.

That’s because the Canterbury Bulldogs are looking at bringing in Holbrook alongside their bid to lure Tino Fa’asuamaleaui away from the Titans.

As well as that, the Daily Telegraph has reported that “Holbrook has also been sounded out by two Super League teams, but his preference is to remain in Australia – putting NRL clubs such as the Bulldogs in the box seat for his signature.”

Holbrook’s agent, Chris Orr, had this to say on the current predicament: “Justin is a very talented coach whose services will be in demand,” Orr told the Daily Telegraph.

“Justin is the type of coach that players want to play for which is evident from the reaction of the Titans players.

“I am overseas at present but on my return we will sit down and work our way through Justin’s options.”

Holbrook won the 2019 Super League Grand Final with Saints during a successful spell.