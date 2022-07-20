Warrington Wolves bolster 2023 squad with Australia and State of Origin star

Warrington Wolves have signed forward Josh McGuire from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons on a two-year contract from 2023.

The 32-year-old has more than 250 NRL appearances to his name, having spent a decade with Brisbane Broncos and also played for North Queensland Cowboys.

McGuire has represented Queensland in State of Origin on 14 occasions and has eight Australia caps to his name, including playing in their 2017 World Cup final win.

“The opportunity to come over and play for Warrington is one I’m really excited about,” said McGuire, who predominantly plays loose forward but can feature throughout the pack.

“It’s always been in the back of my mind to come over and play in this part of the world during my career.”

McGuire is the fourth forward signing made for next season by the Wolves, with Paul Vaughan joining from Canterbury Bulldogs and Catalans Dragons duo Gil Dudson and Sam Kasiano also arriving.

Thomas Mikaele and Matty Nicholson have already joined their ranks mid-season as head coach Daryl Powell gets to work in remoulding Warrington’s squad, in the middle especially.

“Josh is a tough, aggressive forward and I see a lot of strong leadership in his game,” said Powell.

“From my conversations with him he’s very passionate about coming over here for the right reasons.

“He’s had a fantastic career. He’s an Australian international who has played at the highest level.”