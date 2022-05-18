Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell confirms Josh Charnley’s future at club

Josh Charnley will not be offered a new Warrington Wolves contract, head coach Daryl Powell has confirmed.

The England international winger’s current deal expires at the end of the current season, his fifth at the club since returning from a spell in rugby union.

Powell has confirmed that the former Wigan Warriors man’s future lies elsewhere by confirming that “he won’t be offered a contract for next year”.

Charnley was not picked for last week’s defeat at Catalans Dragons and is absent from their squad for Thursday’s tie with St Helens, and Powell would not be drawn on whether he would be recalled to the team again.

Powell also provided an injury update ahead of the Saints game, which will see Gareth Widdop return after three matches out.

Josh Thewlis suffered a knee injury at Catalans but is only expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks, meaning he could return after the break for the Challenge Cup final.

“He has a little bit of an issue with his knee but it’s nothing serious,” said Powell. “He’ll be back for either Leeds or Wakefield.”

The same is true for Danny Walker, who is out this week with an ankle injury.

“Again it’s a one-to-two week injury, he’s in a boot at the moment but it’s nothing too serious,” said the Warrington boss.