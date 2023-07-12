Matt Peet gives unfortunate hamstring prognosis on Wigan Warriors forward

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has given an unfortunate prognosis on the hamstring injury suffered by forward Ethan Havard.

Havard limped off in the opening stages of Wigan’s 27-26 defeat to Wakefield Trinity last Friday night and now Peet has revealed that the Bulgarian-born prop will be out for a month.

“He will be out for a month, it is a grade two hamstring. He will miss a chunk of games which is unfortunate.

“Kaide (Ellis) and Kai (Pearce-Paul) will be back but at some point you do hope to get all your forwards back at once.

“The initial reaction is one of frustration particularly because he has been playing so well. You quickly look forward to him coming back fitter, faster and stronger.

“He has got a very positive outlook on things, he is a very determined man.”