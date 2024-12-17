Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess gives future update after being asked NRL question

SAM BURGESS is currently a man very much on the tip of peoples’ tongues – and has been for over a decade.

After hanging up his boots, the former England and Great Britain international has turned his hand to coaching, with his first professional head coaching job coming with the Warrington Wolves.

Burgess joined the Cheshire club ahead of the 2024 Super League season on a two-year deal before extending that by a further season until the end of 2026.

Throughout his first year in charge of Warrington, the 35-year-old was linked with a move to the NRL and to his former side South Sydney Rabbitohs.

But, time and again, Burgess insisted that he had a job to do with the Wolves having eventually guided them to a Challenge Cup Final and the top four of Super League.

Now, speaking on the Run Home with Joey and Fletch podcast, Burgess has given another update after being asked about wanting to coach in the NRL.

Burgess said: “At some point, yeah. I mean, I obviously thought about it earlier, but now I’m here and we’re enjoying it.

“I’ll wait until the right opportunity comes up and wait until I’ve really finished the job here, which I want to do.

“So, I’m in no rush, but certainly at some point in the future. I’d like to think I’ll get there and have an opportunity to coach in the NRL at some stage.”

