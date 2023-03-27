Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers and Hull FC stars banned as Leeds Rhinos and St Helens men fined

The Disciplinary Match Review Panel has been busy following round six of Super League.

Ten Super League stars have been charged with four banned and four others fined.

Here are the results:

Sam Hewitt (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Sam Eseh (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Not Applicable

Scott Taylor (Hull FC) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 fine

Ligi Sao (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jack Ashworth (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Not Applicable

Matty Lees (St Helens) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 fine

Sam Kasiano (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Sam Kasiano (Warrington Wolves) – Grade A Strikes – £250 fine

Adam Milner (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Adam Milner (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade A Disputes Decision – £250 fine

Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – No further action