Channel 4 records brilliant viewing figures for Leeds Rhinos-Catalans Dragons clash

CHANNEL 4 has taken rugby league and Super League by storm since the broadcasting giant signed a two-year deal with the sport ahead of the 2022 season.

Ten games broadcast in 2022 and 11 in 2023 (with the World Club Challenge clash between St Helens and Penrith Panthers included), Channel 4 has given fans greater coverage of the sport than ever seen before on terrestrial television.

With Channel 4’s deal running out at the end of this season there has been clamouring from all circles for the deal to be extended – and potentially even expanded beyond the ten games a season that the broadcasting deal currently allows for.

Already, the terrestrial provider has broadcasted four games with all four being tough contests, including the weekend’s fixture between Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons.

It looked like a mere formality for the unbeaten Dragons when they ran into a 22-8 half-time lead, but Leeds rallied to register 24 unanswered points – including five tries – to stun Steve McNamara’s men and run out 32-22 winners.

The drama was encapsulated perfectly by commentators Mark Wilson and Kyle Amor whilst Adam Hills, Sam Tomkins, Danika Priim and Helen Skelton were once again superb on the field in the thick of the action.

The camaraderie and togetherness of the Channel 4 outfit is there for all to see with insightful and inquisitive questions and answers from the likes of Tomkins and Hills hitting a note with viewers.

And that was reflected in the viewing figures with kick-off at 1pm on Saturday with a match average of 312,000 which equates to 5.4% of the television share, League Express understands.

The one minute peak also came in at 406,000 which is yet more evidence that Channel 4’s Super League coverage is taking the rugby league fraternity by storm.