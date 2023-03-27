Ex-Wigan Warriors star John Bateman suffering from ‘mystery’ injury

FORMER Wigan Warriors star John Bateman is suffering from a ‘mystery’ injury.

After having a prolonged spell out at the beginning of the season following visa issues and a delayed move to Australia, Bateman has played the past two games for Wests Tigers.

However, in the Tigers’ 24-12 defeat to Melbourne Storm, Bateman was visibly in discomfort even though he played 80 minutes.

When questioned after the game, Wests head coach Sheens wouldn’t reveal the extent of the injury.

“He came out and played in the second half, when he probably shouldn’t have,” Sheens said during the post-match press conference.

“He’s done no pre-season with us at all … Johnny at the moment still doesn’t have his sun tan.

“He’s struggling big time with just getting used to the conditions, but it won’t be through lack of effort from him. He’s a determined bugger.

“We’ll need a scan and then check on his issues. We’ll wait and see.”

Sheens was questioned further on the issue, but the veteran boss still remained coy.

“I’d prefer not to say, to be quite honest.”

Bateman previously dismissed ideas of a ‘secret’ injury.

“Quite a lot of people have been saying, ‘He’s injured blah, blah, blah’, but I think those people have never done a pre-season,” Bateman told Fox League.

“A three-week pre-season isn’t good for anyone.”