Warrington Wolves chief breaks silence on reported interest in George Williams

WARRINGTON Wolves chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick has broken his silence on the reported interest in star halfback George Williams.

Williams, courtesy of a superb World Cup run with England, has been attracting suitors Down Under with a number of NRL clubs currently struggling for playmakers.

However, the 28-year-old will not be leaving Warrington with Fitzpatrick sending out a stern message in response to potential speculation.

“George still has two years left to run on his contract with Warrington – end of story,” Fitzpatrick told The Mole at the Wide World of Sports.

“You don’t sell your best players and we are happy with George and he is happy with us so he is staying right here.”

Williams helped England reach the semi-finals of the World Cup where they eventually succumbed to defeat against Samoa, but his performances in particular have increased calls for him to be given the England captaincy by head coach Shaun Wane ahead of the next World Cup in 2025.

On the back of such good form, Warrington boss Daryl Powell will be hoping for more of the same going into the 2023 Super League season after a disappointing 2022 season in which the Wolves finished second bottom.