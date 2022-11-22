Salford Red Devils star Brodie Croft reportedly ‘in demand’ after stellar Super League season

SALFORD Red Devils star Brodie Croft is reportedly ‘in demand’ after a superb first season in Super League with his new club.

Croft, who endured a difficult number of seasons with the Brisbane Broncos, joined Salford ahead of the 2022 Super League season as a relative unknown in the UK.

Regardless of that, the halfback turned into one of the buys of the season with Croft helping the Red Devils to a Super League play-off semi-final where they went down to eventual champions St Helens.

With those performances for Salford, it’s perhaps unsurprising that a number of clubs have declared their interest in the 25-year-old.

The Mole at the Wide World of Sports has reported that several NRL sides have put the feelers out on potentially bringing Croft back to Australia.

That being said, The Mole believes that NRL clubs will have to wait until 2024 in their attempts to bring Croft back, stating that the halfback “has pledged his allegiance to Salford for the next 12 months and NRL clubs will have to wait until 2024 to have a crack at him.”

In a wonderful first season for the Red Devils, Croft scooped up the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award – the highest individual prize a Super League player can win.

And Red Devils fans will be hoping for more of the same in 2023 under Paul Rowley.