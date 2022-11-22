Hull FC’s Brad Dwyer reveals why he will be moving out of Leeds ahead of new Super League season

HULL FC new signing Brad Dwyer has revealed he is determined to ‘prove himself’ at his new club after signing from the Leeds Rhinos.

Dwyer has spent the last few seasons at Headingley, but failed to appear in both the Super League semi-final play-off nor the Grand Final with Leeds in 2022.

Now, Dwyer wants to show what he can do for his new side.

“Like it is with the start of any pre-season, there’s the usual excitement there but there’s an added element of proving myself,” Dwyer told hullfc.com.

“I’ve come in and already got a sense of the freshness around the place, with there being a new training facility and a few new faces around camp.

“At the end of the day, I just want to do the best I can and win as many games as possible this year.

“Obviously, last year was a disappointing one for Hull, and I get the impression there’s a lot of boys here who want to put that right this year. There’s a fresh feel around the place and it’s up to me to prove what I can do.”

Dwyer is also set to move into the city of Hull instead of commuting from Leeds, something will help him perform at his peak throughout the year for the Black and Whites.

“It’s mainly to avoid the effect travelling in a car for an hour can have on your body,” the hooker continued.

“It’s not ideal to be sat in a car for an hour when you’re about to put yourself through a training session and it’s not particularly good for recovery, either.

“The other reason is that I want to be around it. I found that making the move from Wigan to Leeds was one of the best things I did because it allowed me to get out, meet new people. You can really immerse yourself in the city whilst you’re playing there.

“Now that I’m going to be living in Hull, it means I don’t have to rush home after training and I can go and socialise with the boys after a session, which I’m really looking forward to.”