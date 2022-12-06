Warrington Wolves hand long-term deal to forward as Daryl Powell prepares for Super League 2023

WARRINGTON WOLVES have handed a new long-term deal to one of their forwards as Daryl Powell prepares for the future at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

26-year-old James Harrison has signed a new three-year deal after impressing last year in his debut season in primrose and blue having made the step up from the Championship.

Harrison recovered from an ACL injury to feature as an ever present in Warrington’s second-half of the 2022 campaign, making 11 appearances.

Speaking on his contract extension, Harrison said: “I’m buzzing to have signed a new deal and there’s no place I’d rather be.

“The way the club looked after me when I was injured was first class. Everything’s perfect for me here and I’m really enjoying it.

“Daryl [Powell] was a big reason for extending my contract. He trusts me, likes the way I play and gets the best out of me.

“It was a shock to get given the number 8 shirt for next season but a proud moment. At the end of the day though it’s just a number and I need to fight for my place each week. The pack is unbelievable this year, full of internationals and experience. Working with these players week-in-week-out will bring out the best of me.”

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Daryl Powell added: “When we signed James I was 100% certain he would be a consistent Super League player.

“After his injury that became a bit tougher for him. However, his efforts for us last year showed how good he is going to be in the future and is why I feel this deal is a great one for the club.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how he grows over the coming years but I am super confident he will be an integral part of our success.”