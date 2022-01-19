Warrington Wolves hooker signs new contract

Danny Walker has signed a new deal with Warrington Wolves that will keep him at the Super League side until the end of 2024.

The Warrington-born hooker has made 44 appearances so far for his hometown club, scoring eight tries, and has been capped by England Knights.

Walker’s current contract was due to run out at the end of this year but the 22-year-old, who came through the Crosfields and Rylands community clubs, is delighted to have committed for a further couple of seasons.

“I’m made up to have signed a new deal,” said Walker, who signed for Warrington from Widnes Vikings ahead of the 2019 season.

“It’s good to have that security under my belt for the next few years. Hopefully I can push on now and it will be a successful few seasons.

“Warrington is the only place I want to be. Stepping out there and representing the town means everything.

“Ever since I was three or four that’s what I’ve wanted to do and it’s a proud moment every week for me and my family.”

Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell added: “Danny’s a really good player now and he’s going to be an outstanding player in the future.

“He’s got some really good leadership attributes and there’s an edginess about him that you want hookers to have. He’s a tough kid and his skillset is growing all the time.

“I’m delighted that he’s extended his contract and he’s a big part of the future of our club.”