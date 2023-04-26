The Super League sides that have made the most errors, most metres, most missed tackles and most clean breaks

RUGBY LEAGUE fans love a statistic or two, especially when it comes down to their own team.

With the international break looming, it is a good time to assess the opening ten rounds so far.

So which Super League sides have made the most errors, most metres, most missed tackles and the most clean breaks?

Most errors

Way out in front for making the most errors are the Castleford Tigers with a gargantuan 138. Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity are in joint second with 122 with Leeds Rhinos not far behind on 121.

Hull FC are fifth with 116, Wigan Warriors sixth with 113 and Salford Red Devils seventh with 101.

Eighth sees Catalans Dragons on 97 with Warrington Wolves next in line with 94. Leigh Leopards have made 90 errors with St Helens on 87.

However, way out in front are the Huddersfield Giants with just 73 errors made so far.

Most metres

Unsurprisingly, Warrington have made the most metres in the 2023 Super League season so far with 13437 as Leigh sit in second with 13259.

Wigan aren’t too far behind with 13064 as Hull KR sit fourth with 12600 metres made.

Castleford have made 12197 with Catalans next in sixth with 12178 as Salford Red Devils sit in seventh with 12081.

Surprisingly, St Helens are in eighth with 12019 as Leeds Rhinos appear next with 11735 metres being made.

The bottom three sides are Huddersfield (11295), Hull FC (10674) and Wakefield (10456).

Most missed tackles

It’s not exactly good reading for Castleford fans here either. The Tigers have missed a huge 380 tackles, with Hull FC next in line with 360.

Catalans surprisingly sit in third with 344 as Hull KR are fourth with 329 and Salford fifth with 321.

St Helens and Wakefield are joint sixth having missed 314 tackles, with Leeds not far behind with 312.

Leigh are ninth having missed 271 tackles, with Wigan missing 263 and Warrington 243. But, yet again, out in front are Huddersfield having missed just 227 tackles.

Most clean breaks

Warrington, whose attack has been potent to say the least in 2023, have made 57 clean breaks with Salford having made 49 and Leeds 47.

Leigh, Catalans and Warrington have all made 44 clean breaks with Hull KR on 42 and Castleford on 40.

Saints are in ninth on 39, with Huddersfield and Hull FC on 33. Unsurprisingly, Wakefield sit bottom in the most clean breaks table with just 17 to their name!