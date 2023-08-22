Warrington Wolves’ new boss Sam Burgess set to be sacked by South Sydney Rabbitohs

WARRINGTON WOLVES’ new head coach Sam Burgess is reportedly set to be sacked as assistant coach of the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that Burgess, and fellow Souths assistant coach John Morris, have complained head coach Jason Demetriou about what they feel is preferential treatment to stars Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell.

The Australian publication has reported: “Concerns had been driven privately by members of the club’s coaching staff, with Burgess and Morris aligned in their concerns over how Mitchell and Walker were being managed.”

That begs the question, could Burgess join Warrington earlier than anticipated?

The Herald reported that concerns had been driven privately by members of the club’s coaching staff, with Burgess and Morris aligned in their concerns over how Mitchell and Walker were being managed.