Warrington Wolves’ new signing Paul Vaughan explains his decision to move to Super League and his first opinion on the town

IT’S fair to say that new Warrington Wolves signing Paul Vaughan has settled in seamlessly at the Cheshire club since arriving into the country.

After a decade in the NRL, Vaughan has swapped the sunny beaches of Sydney for the town of Warrington and its surrounding areas, but the forward has expressed just how great it has been so far.

“We’re living in Stockton Heath, it is a beautiful place and we are getting to know everyone. We are trying to see all the sights and trying to fit in with the locals but it has got a really good vibe with friendly people,” Vaughan told Wire TV.

“I was back home in the NRL for ten years and I really enjoyed my time there. I was lucky with how long I played there and I was blessed to achieve those things.”

Vaughan has also revealed that he has always wanted to make the move to the UK, with the forward playing alongside a couple of Warrington men back in Australia.

“I wanted to come across, I’ve always been keen to play in Super League and the opportunity came up with the Wolves so I was pretty excited about it.

“I know a few of the boys as well so it’s nice to see some familiar faces. I was playing with Josh McGuire and Matt Dufty and then me and Dufty moved to the Bulldogs so we have been following each other for a few years. We are pretty good mates.

“Coming across the other side of the world with a few familiar faces makes the transition easier and the boys have been really welcoming.”

Warrington have recruited heavily for the 2023 Super League season with Matty Russell and Josh Drinkwater joining in recent days.