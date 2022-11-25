Leigh Leopards reveal six candidates for new mascot name ahead of Super League season

LEIGH Leopards have revealed their six candidates for the new mascot name to lead their Super League charge in 2023.

Since their rebrand, the Leigh club has been one of the most talked about sides in the top flight with the Leopards certainly attracting attention with their new brand, new kit and ten new signings including the likes of Zak Hardaker and Ricky Leutele.

Now, the club has launched its mascot competition with Leigh fans tasked with choosing the new name with six to choose from: Leo, Lobby, Leyther, LeighO, Lenny and Lilford.

However, this is not a simple Twitter poll with the Leopards’ social media team stating: “Members have been emailed with the chance to choose, to ensure fans from other clubs can’t affect the process.”

❓ 𝙉𝘼𝙈𝙀 𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙈𝘼𝙎𝘾𝙊𝙏 It's down to Leo, Lobby, Leyther, LeighO, Lenny and Lilford! Members have been emailed with the chance to choose, to ensure fans from other clubs can affect the process. Haven't got an email? Contact karen.roberts@leighrl.co.uk#Leythers 🐆 pic.twitter.com/YoAaTtpPTt — Leigh Leopards (@LeighRLFC_) November 25, 2022

It will be interesting to see what name the Leopards’ fanbase will choose as the club goes into the 2023 season with a whole new attitude and direction.