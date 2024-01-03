Warrington Wolves pair join Widnes Vikings on dual-registration for the 2024 season

WARRINGTON WOLVES duo Lucas Green and Tom Whitehead have joined Widnes Vikings on dual-registration for the 2024 Championship season.

Lucas Green is a prop forward, whilst Tom Whitehead plays in the second row with both having made appearances in Super League for the Wolves.

Whitehead made his debut for Warrington against Salford Red Devils in 2022 and he made nine appearances in Super League last year.

Green made his debut for Warrington last season against Wigan Warriors, going on to make ten appearances in 2023.

Both players will be available for this Sunday’s friendly against Workington Town.

Widnes head coach Allan Coleman said: “It’s fantastic for us to get Lucas and Tom on the dual-reg.

“First I would like to thank Chris Hamilton and Gary Chambers for their help on this, to get them on board so early in the season is fantastic.

“They both played Super League last year for Warrington and showed the talent they have.

“I am a big admirer of young, up-and-coming players because they want to prove to everyone that they can go all the way.

“When you add them to the experienced championship players we have, I think that could be a great mix.

“It will be great to see them both make their debuts on Sunday in the Vikings colours.”

