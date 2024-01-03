20 live rugby league games confirmed on The Sportsman in 2024

20 RUGBY LEAGUE games will be broadcast live on The Sportsman during the 2024 season in a major boost for the free-to-air platform.

It will be the third season that The Sportsman has delivered live rugby league and the action will begin with the Betfred Challenge Cup First Round tie between Orrell St James and Haresfinch on Sunday January 14.

Rhodri Jones, the Managing Director of Rugby League Commercial, said: “The Sportsman’s coverage has been a popular and valued addition to Rugby League’s broadcast portfolio in recent seasons, and in a year when there will be more matches shown than ever across a range of different platforms, we are delighted they remain a key part of that package.

“Their passion for the sport comes across in every match that they cover, and that is one of the reasons The Sportsman’s coverage has been so popular with Rugby League fans – especially given the platform they provide for competitions such as Betfred League One, the Women’s and Wheelchair Super Leagues, and the early rounds of the Betfred Challenge Cup.”

The Sportsman’s 2024 Rugby League coverage kicks off with a Wigan versus St Helens showdown in the First Round of the Betfred Challenge Cup – Orrell St James take on Haresfinch on Sunday January 14, with a 2pm kick-off.

