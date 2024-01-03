Huddersfield Giants appoint multilingual businessman to Super League club’s board

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have strengthened their Board of Directors after appointing multilingual businessman Jas Singh Athwal DL.

Singh Athwal has chaired the Huddersfield Giants Community Trust for the previous two years but has now made the step up to the club’s board.

The 61-year-old, as well as owning a consultancy business, is Chairman of the Kala Sangam South Asian Dance Organisation, a trustee of the Children’s Air Ambulance, an honorary member of the All Parliamentary Rugby League Group, a Non-Exec Director of Enable 2 (CIC) Translation Company and a Deputy Lieutenant.

Incredibly, Jas Athwal is also fluent in English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

Commenting on the addition Chairman Keith Hellawell said: “In looking for new board members we are conscious that one of the factors is that we need to widen our pool of interactions in the business sector in particular and Jas has a depth of contacts in West Yorkshire who will be new to the club and in many instances the sport of Rugby league.

“In addition he becomes the first board member of this club with an Asian background so in that sense is quite a historic appointment for us and the wider game. His passion for Rugby League is well known and he’s done a sterling job with the trust based at the Zone in recent years so the timing just felt right for us all with the RFL heavily focused on governance to meet Sport England best practice guidance to have him come on board with the club itself.”

Jas Singh Athwal DL said: “It’s a great honour to join the clubs main board ahead of what am sure will be a superb Betfred Super League in 2024.

“The landscape of Rugby League in general is a tricky one with reduced broadcast incomes so it’s become even more important that clubs strengthen links with their local community and businesses. I hope to be able to bring my energy and enthusiasm to the role of non-executive director having been in the sport for over 50 years now as a player and supporter and now in widening our base particularly in the areas where the club, like many in rugby league are underrepresented, and most importantly to enjoy the games and the various interactions that we all have as Giants Supporters.

“It’s been my great pleasure over the last few years to get to know the owner Ken Davy well and I hope to be able to play my part in helping him achieve his dreams for the club.”

