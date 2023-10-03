Keighley Cougars’ record-breaking winger returns to former rugby league side

KEIGHLEY COUGARS’ record-breaking winger Mo Agoro has left the newly-relegated West Yorkshire side to return to one of his former club.

Agoro, who scored 47 tries in 59 appearances for the Cougars across four seasons, has returned to former club Oldham as the Roughyeds bid for the League One title in 2024.

The winger’s most notable year for the Cougars was in 2022 when he helped them to the League One title, after a prolific try-scoring year where he touched down on 28 occasions across 19 games.

He has international experience having worn the Jamaica jersey on 11 occasions, three of which came during the 2021 World Cup where he scored a try against quarter-finalists Lebanon.

After coming through the Leeds Rhinos system, the Reggae Warrior kicked off his career with the Roughyeds and became a familiar name on the scoresheet, notching 27 tries during his two-year spell with the club.

The 30-year-old is a proven talent at League One level having impressed playing for Hunslet, Hemel, Gloucestershire, London Skolars and Newcastle, since leaving Oldham.

“The vision and ambitions of the club got me really excited and a key reason for signing was to be a part of this project,” said Agoro

“Oldham have a brilliant fan base, which I know from my first spell at the club. I made some brilliant memories the first time round and I’m looking forward to creating more.

“I’m a hard worker, especially out of the backfield, and bring experience to the side – as well as try-scoring – and I can’t wait to get started.”

Agoro becomes the club’s first signing since the conclusion of the 2023 campaign and he will join forces with teammates Jamie Ellis, Josh Johnson, Jordan Turner, Joe Wardle and Emmerson Whittel as the club prepares for 2024 next month.

