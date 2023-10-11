Warrington Wolves record remarkable attendance increase in Super League 2023

WARRINGTON WOLVES have recorded a remarkable attendance increase in Super League 2023.

An average of 10,891 fans packed out the stands at The Halliwell Jones Stadium across the club’s 13 regular season Super League fixtures. This saw a remarkable 25% increase from 2022 and the Wolves’ highest average attendance since 2019.

The pinnacle was reached in Warrington’s Round 9 clash against Wigan Warriors which attracted a record home Super League attendance at The Halliwell Jones Stadium of 15,026 spectators.

Furthermore, the club has seen a rise in younger fans in the town with the new ‘Wolf Pack Memberships’ seeing 1,516 Under 12s become part of the pack.

Warrington’s two ‘Kid for a Quid’ matches, which saw juniors attend for just £1 in the West Stand against Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity, attracted crowds in the “away terrace” of 1,694 and 1,193 respectively.

Memberships for the upcoming 2024 season will be available from midday on Monday 16 October as Warrington gear up for the arrival of new head coach Sam Burgess.

