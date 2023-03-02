Warrington Wolves’ Daryl Powell on short turnaround, “special” feature, “pretty poor” first-half and Salford’s sinbinning

WARRINGTON WOLVES recovered from a 20-6 deficit at half-time to run out 36-20 winners in a brilliant game of rugby league.

Warrington head coach Daryl Powell spoke after the game about the levels to his side’s character but also spoke of a “pretty poor” first-half.

“The second-half showed a fair bit of our character. Last week was a really tough game and whether that took anything out of us, a six-day turnaround is a really tough game,” Powell said on Sky Sports.

“Some of the GPS stuff was out of the ceiling. I thought we showed a lot of character to find our way back into the game.

“At half-time it didn’t look great and I asked the boys to find a better defensive effort. Salford move the ball and they are smart with how they kick and they unravelled us.

“I thought our mindset was poor and not every team can flip that. But, to be able to flip that around is a special thing but the first-half was pretty poor.

“I think we were feeling sorry for ourselves at half-time and we needed to find some pressure. The sinbinning disrupted Salford, we’ve had to come back from being well down at half-time so to respond from that is great.”

Powell is now determined to find consistency with the win over Salford their third in as many games.

“We learnt another lesson today. At the end of the day we’ve found a victory under pressure. It’s about consistency and how we find that in performance and in results.”