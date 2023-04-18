Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons the latest Super League clubs to reveal stance on IMG vote

WIGAN WARRIORS are the latest Super League club to announce which way they will vote in today’s meeting with IMG at the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield.

Keighley Cougars (against), Wakefield Trinity (against) and Leeds Rhinos (for) have all outlined their voting intentions in recent days with Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski telling League Express how he and the Warriors club will vote today.

Radlinski said: “We will be voting in favour. We entrusted IMG to develop a plan for the future of the sport based on impartiality, a proven track record and no self interest.

“We don’t see the point of entering into a 12-year deal with them if we don’t take their recommendations.”

It’s as clear a statement as you will ever likely to see, with the vote expected to pass over the 51% majority needed.

Meanwhile, League Express understands that Catalans Dragons are set to support the vote as well later on today.

Last night, Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington had this to say on the vote: “Leeds Rhinos are very supportive of the process put in place by the clubs and the RFL which will see a series of recommendations to elevate the games popularity in future years.

“The vote on the club grading process is the first part of the exercise and it is important for clubs to show support for the RFL, RL Commercial and IMG, who have made the recommendations.

“From the original proposals, the RFL have listened to concerns and certainly addressed the issues around community engagement and player development, which was absent from the initial discussion document,” added Hetherington.”